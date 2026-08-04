Punjab Man Goes To Police Station To Recover Rs 53,000, Dies By Suicide Instead

He had gone to a police station hoping to get back the money he said he had lost in an alleged fraud. Instead, the 45-year-old businessman in Punjab allegedly set himself on fire inside the station's washroom and died, bringing an end to a dispute over Rs 53,000 that he claimed had remained unpaid despite repeated pleas.

The incident took place on Monday at the police station in Khanna city in Punjab, where Gobind Singh, a resident of Ludhiana, had gone to follow up on a complaint he had previously filed.

Gobind Singh was associated with the pharmaceutical business. According to his complaint, he was facing financial difficulties after suffering losses in business when he came in contact with Charan Das, who allegedly claimed to solve people's problems and change their fortunes.

Gobind Singh alleged that Charan Das took Rs 73,000 from him. However, when the promised benefits did not materialise, he sought the return of his money.

According to the complaint, only Rs 20,000 was returned. The remaining Rs 53,000 was allegedly not repaid. Gobind Singh further alleged that Charan Das and his associates, Makkhan Singh, Jugraj Singh alias Jimmy, and Inderpreet Singh alias Eshu began threatening him when he continued to demand the money back.

He had already submitted a written complaint regarding the matter at the police station.

On Monday, Gobind Singh returned to the police station in connection with the complaint.

During his visit, he went to the washroom. When he did not come out for a long time, police personnel checked on him and opened the door.

He was found severely burned after allegedly pouring petrol on himself and setting himself on fire. He died on the spot.

Following the incident, police acted on the complaint that Gobind Singh had filed earlier and registered a case of abetment to suicide against Charan Das and his three associates.

All four accused have been arrested.

Helplines Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health 9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com TISS iCall 022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm) (If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)