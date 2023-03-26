Amritpal Singh's 10 Aides Sent To Jail Over Clash With Punjab Cops

The 10 associates are accused of clashing with the cops. (File)

The Ajnala court in Punjab on Saturday sent 10 associates of Waris Punjab De, headed by fugitive radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh, to judicial custody till April 6 in connection with a case related to the clash between Khalistan supporters and the police. Another accused, Sukhpreet Singh, was remanded to four-day police custody, an official said.

The 10 associates are accused of breaching the Ajnala police station and clashing with the cops in February to free a member who had been arrested in a kidnapping case.

On February 23, thousands of Amritpal Singh's supporters entered the Ajnala police station with swords and high-calibre firearms, and threatened the police with dire consequences if they did not release Lovepreet Toofan, who was arrested for allegedly assaulting and kidnapping a man.

The supporters, brandishing swords and guns, broke through the police barricades erected outside the police station.

An FIR was registered against the members of Waris Punjab De over the incident, regarding which the Ajnala court today sent 10 of them to two days in police custody.

Meanwhile, Amritpal Singh is still on the run.

Delhi Police and Punjab Police on Friday launched a search operation for Amritpal in Delhi and its border in view of the possibility of him entering the national capital.