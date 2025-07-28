ISI-Linked Weapons Consignment Recovered in Punjab, 5 Arrested

In a significant breakthrough, Amritsar Rural Police, in collaboration with central agencies, recovered a large consignment of weapons from five people allegedly involved in a trans-border smuggling network.

Speaking to ANI, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Amritsar Rural, Maninder Singh, said that five people have been arrested in the case, and the consignment was sent by an individual named Rana, linked to an ISI-sponsored terrorist element.

"Amritsar Rural Police, in collaboration with central agencies, conducted an operation and arrested five individuals. From them, one AK series assault rifle, 90 live rounds, two magazines, two Glock pistols, four Glock magazines, and Rs 7.5 lakh in drug money were recovered... The five arrested, Joban, Gora, Jaspreet, Sunny, and Shenshan, were stopped in a car in Kaler village, and arms were recovered from them. They revealed in a preliminary investigation that Nav Pandori, a close associate of gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, had ordered this consignment," SSP Singh told ANI.

"This consignment was sent by an individual named Rana, linked to ISI-sponsored terrorist elements. We suspect that Rana has connections with the BKI (Babbar Khalsa International) terrorist elements. Rana sent the consignment to them via drone," he added.

Earlier on Saturday, Amritsar Police arrested four drug smugglers and recovered 6 kg of heroin.

"We have arrested four major smugglers and recovered 6.106 kg of heroin from them. Sarabjeet Joban has emerged as the kingpin. He was dropping consignments on the Indian side by identifying various locations for a long time," said Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar during a press briefing.



