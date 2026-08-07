Amritsar Top Cop Removed After Jantar Mantar Remarks, BJP Questions Timing

The transfer of Amritsar Police chief Gurpreet Singh Bhullar days after the force announced a major breakthrough against alleged Pakistan-backed terror modules has raised questions over the timing of the move.

The Amritsar commissionerate had announced the arrest of nine people, including four minors, and the recovery of three pistols, nine live cartridges and four petrol bottle bombs. The police had said the accused were acting at the behest of foreign-based ISI handlers and were conducting surveillance of security installations.

The development assumes significance as the police operation came amid heightened attention over the alleged terror plot linked to protests at Jantar Mantar. In his August 4 briefing, Bhullar said the investigation had revealed that some of the arrested accused had visited Jantar Mantar, conducted reconnaissance and allegedly planned to target protesters with petrol bombs.

The Punjab government subsequently issued a clarification, saying the police commissioner had not stated that the accused were participants in the Jantar Mantar protests or that the protesters had any links with the terror module.

The government said selective editing of the police chief's remarks had created a "wrongful impression" that the arrested people were associated with the protesters.

Bhullar's transfer, coming shortly after these remarks, has now triggered speculation about whether the controversy surrounding the statement played a role in the decision. There is, however, no official confirmation that his transfer was linked to the Jantar Mantar remarks.

The move has also acquired a political dimension. Critics of the Punjab government have frequently accused Bhullar of being close to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and have described him as an "extended arm" of the ruling party.

"The timing of Gurpreet Bhullar's transfer is bound to raise eyebrows. Did his accurate revelations about the alleged Jantar Mantar plot trouble Kejriwal?" former Union Minister of State Ravneet Singh Bittu said.