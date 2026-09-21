Punjabi YouTuber Mani Shoker Arrested, Five Foreign-Made Pistols Recovered

Police have arrested Punjabi YouTuber Manpreet Singh alias Mani Shoker and two associates for allegedly possessing and trafficking illegal foreign-made weapons. Five pistols and five live cartridges have been recovered from the accused, police said.

Jalandhar DCP Aditya Warrior said the arrests were made during a special operation led by ADCP-2 Madhavi Sharma against a suspected gang allegedly involved in the illegal supply of prohibited weapons.

The arrested accused have been identified as Manpreet Singh alias Mani Shoker, Dilpreet Singh and Mehr Singh alias Prince.

According to police, a team was conducting checks at Jandiala Mor on September 18 when it stopped a Mahindra Scorpio bearing registration number PB-08-GB-1101. When police officials asked the occupants for the driver's licence and identification documents, one of them allegedly pulled out a pistol and attempted to fire at the police.

Police said one of the officers managed to grab the accused's hand and push him aside. The accused allegedly then fired two rounds, which hit the wall of a nearby roadside eatery. Both men were overpowered by the police.

The shooter was identified as Manpreet Singh alias Mani Shoker, while the Scorpio driver was identified as Dilpreet Singh. Police arrested both men and seized the Glock pistol allegedly used in the firing, along with three cartridges.

A case was registered at Sadar police station under Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 25/27-54-59 of the Arms Act.

During interrogation, police said four more pistols and two additional live cartridges were recovered from Mani Shoker, taking the total recovery to five pistols and five live cartridges.

The seized weapons include a Glock 19 Gen4 manufactured in Austria, a Romanian-made Cugir Model TT-C pistol, two Walther PP pistols manufactured in Germany and another pistol without identifiable markings.

Police are investigating the alleged source of the foreign-made weapons and the network through which they were allegedly being supplied.