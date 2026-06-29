CBSE Issues Guidelines On Three Language Policy: Board Exam Rules, Exemptions, Bhartiya Bhashas Scheme

CBSE Issues Guidelines On Three Language Policy: The Central Board of Secondary Education has issued detailed guidelines on the Three Language Policy, aligning with the vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023. As per the announcement made today, June 29, the current batch of Class 10 is exempted from the new policy. Additionally, the current batches studying in Class 7, 8, and 9 will not be required to give board examinations in third language when they progress to Class 10.

Bhartiya Bhashas Scheme

As per the scheme, two out of the three languages opted for must be 'Bhartiya Bhashas.' According to the new policy, non- native language can be opted for as the third language (R3), provided that the other two are 'Bhartiya Bhasha'.

The board has clarified that for the current batches of Class 7, 8, 9 who had already opted for two foreign languages would continue with the same with one additional native Indian language (Bhartiya Bhasha).

Students In Class 10 (2026-27 Batch)

The board has reiterated that there will be no change for students who are in Class 10 for the 2026-27 academic session, and they will continue with the old system of two languages. "No third language is required to be taken by this batch" the board stated.

Assessment Guidelines For Class 9 (2026-27 Batch)

As per the official guidelines, the third language (R3) will be assessed by the school through an internal school-based assessment only. According to CBSE, there will be no board examination for this third language when this batch progresses to Class 10 in 2027-28.

The board has further stated that the CBSE and NCERT will provide grade-appropriate learning resources to help students learn the third language.

Relaxation For Class 7 And 8 Of 2026-27 Batch

For the current batch of Class 7 (2026-27) and Class 8 (2026-27), the students who have already selected and started studying two non-native languages need to study one additional Bhartiya Bhasha and continue the same till class 10, the board stated.

Speaking on the assessment of the same, the CBSE said that the third language (R3) will be assessed by the school through an internal school-based assessment only. There will be no CBSE board examination for this third language when these batches progress to Class 10.

What About Class 6 Of 2026-27 Batch

For Class 6 students of the 2026-27 batch, the CBSE has stated that out of the three languages, two would be 'Bhartiya Bhashas' for this batch and onwards. As per the official guidelines, when this batch and the subsequent Class 6 batches progress to Class 10, they will have to take the board examination for R3.

"The dedicated R3 textbooks for Class 6 in 22 scheduled Bhartiya Bhashas are being made available on www.ncert.nic.in," the board stated.

General Exemptions

The following categories are exempted from the three-language policy:

Children with Special Needs (CwSN): Relaxations and exemptions from the compulsory third language requirement are granted as per the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act, 2016.

Schools outside India: Full exemption from a native Indian language as third language (R3) is provided to all CBSE schools situated outside India.

Foreign students returning to India are also exempted from studying a native Indian language as the third language (R3).

According to CBSE, the objective is to make language learning a meaningful, engaging, and enriching experience that contributes to the holistic development of every learner.