'My Daughter Studied Marathi Till Class 8': Dharmendra Pradhan Defends CBSE's Three-Language Policy

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has defended the CBSE's new language policy amid the growing debate over the mandatory three-language system for Class 9 students. Speaking exclusively to NDTV, Pradhan said the Centre would fully comply with whatever decision the Supreme Court takes on the issue.

"We will do whatever the Supreme Court will say," Pradhan told NDTV's Sikta Deo while responding to concerns raised by parents and students over the implementation of the policy.

The minister clarified that the CBSE has not introduced an entirely new system. According to him, students in nearly "99% of CBSE schools" are already studying in their native language from Classes 6 to 8, and the latest circular only states that the arrangement should continue in Class 9 as well.

Pradhan also shared a personal example during the interview, saying, " My daughter studied Marathi till Class 8." He said learning in one's mother tongue is not unusual in India and has been encouraged under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

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The controversy began after CBSE announced that Class 9 students from the 2026-27 academic session would have to study three languages, including at least two Indian languages. The move has now been challenged in the Supreme Court by parents, students, and teachers, who have raised concerns about implementation, availability of teachers, and possible academic pressure on students.

The Supreme Court has sought responses from the Centre, CBSE, and NCERT regarding the policy. During the hearing, the court observed that while promoting Indian languages may be a positive step in principle, there are also logistical and practical concerns that need to be examined before implementation.

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The issue is expected to remain under close watch as the matter proceeds before the top court.