"No Need To Panic": Dharmendra Pradhan Clarifies CBSE Three-Language Rule

CBSE Three-Language Rule: Amid concerns over the implementation of the three-language policy in CBSE schools and a growing debate around native languages, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday said there was "absolutely no reason for panic" as the policy was already part of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Speaking to NDTV, the minister said the CBSE's recent notification directing schools to implement the R1, R2 and R3 language structure for Classes 9 and 10 from July 1 was part of the phased and consistent implementation of the NEP.

"The National Education Policy was implemented in the country in 2020. It clearly states that from Classes 6 to 10, students will study three languages, out of which two will be Indian languages. There is no reason for any panic or confusion," Pradhan said.

The minister's remarks came after concerns were raised by some schools and parents over the timing of the CBSE directive issued ahead of the reopening of schools after the summer vacation. Some parents have also approached the Supreme Court over the issue.

Responding to a question on whether schools were feeling "helpless" and whether the sudden implementation could create anxiety among students and parents, Pradhan said the policy was not new and had already been in practice in most schools.

"At present, in CBSE schools and almost all other boards in the country, three languages are already taught from Classes 6 to 10, barring one or two exceptions. In CBSE schools too, three languages are taught from Classes 6 to 8," he said.

He added that the NEP had only clarified that among the three languages, two should be Indian or native languages.

"Even before the NEP came into force, 99% of students in the CBSE system were already learning two Indian languages. Students used to study their mother tongue or the regional language of the state where the school was located, along with English and Hindi," the minister said.

According to Pradhan, the latest CBSE instruction only asks students to continue the same three-language structure when they move to Classes 9 and 10.

He also clarified that the additional language component would not add pressure on students in board examinations.

"This will not be part of the board examination evaluation. It will carry additional marks and will be assessed internally. The burden has been kept minimal," he said.

Addressing the broader debate over the inclusion of Indian languages in the three-language framework, the minister said objections had largely come from a very small section within the CBSE ecosystem.

"A debate has emerged over why two Indian languages should be compulsory among the three languages, and why two foreign languages cannot be allowed. There are also discussions over whether English should be considered a foreign language or not," he said.

Pradhan said those opposing the policy constituted around 1% of the CBSE ecosystem, but acknowledged their right to challenge the move legally.

"This is a democratic country. They have the right to approach the courts. The matter is now sub judice, and whatever the court decides will be followed," he said.