CBSE Three-Language Policy Sparks Row In Karnataka, Students Voice Concerns

The CBSE's new three-language policy for Classes 9 and 10 has sparked confusion and controversy among school managements, parents, and students in Karnataka, with concerns being raised over increased academic burden and the possibility of indirect Hindi imposition.

Under the new policy, students are required to study two Indian languages as part of the three-language framework. The move has now drawn opposition from the Karnataka Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools (KAMS).

KAMS State General Secretary D Shashi Kumar said the organisation would write to the CBSE and the Ministry of Education opposing the decision.

Calling the policy "unscientific", Shashi Kumar said students earlier had the freedom to choose languages, but the new framework makes Indian languages compulsory, leaving them with limited options.

He also questioned the reduced flexibility available to students despite English continuing to hold global importance in higher education and employment opportunities.

Shashi Kumar further claimed that the policy could indirectly lead to Hindi imposition, stating that Hindi or Sanskrit may eventually become compulsory for many students.

He also pointed out that Kannada has already been compulsory as either a first or second language in Karnataka since 2017 and said schools may struggle to implement the policy due to a lack of infrastructure and teachers required to offer multiple mother-tongue options.

According to him, both schools and students are likely to face practical difficulties once the policy comes into effect.

Meanwhile, several parents and students also voiced concerns over the additional pressure of studying a third language in Classes 9 and 10.

Swapna, a parent, said it was difficult for students to manage three languages during crucial academic years.

"When we got transferred to Bengaluru, my son had no choice but to take up Kannada even though he did not know the language. Three languages are not necessary," she said.

A student, Shreerag, said students should have the flexibility to study languages that align with their future plans.

"Studying native languages is good, but if we want to study abroad, we need to learn those languages instead," he said.

Another student, Surabhi, questioned the relevance of learning an additional language that may not even be part of board examinations.

"Studying an additional language while knowing it will not be part of the board exams feels like dead weight. Many students may not even focus on it during these crucial years," she said.