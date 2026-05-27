Supreme Court To Examine Validity Of CBSE's Three-Language Formula For Class 9 students

The Supreme Court today agreed to examine the validity of the Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) three-language formula for Class 9 students under the new curriculum framework, and sought a "comprehensive response" from the Union Government, the CBSE, and the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) in a Public Interest Litigation challenging the policy.

The petition has challenged the CBSE's decision making the study of a third language compulsory from the 2026-27 academic year, in addition to two native languages for Class 9 students.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi, and Justice Vipul M. Pancholi issued notice on the petition and posted the matter for hearing in the second week of July, after the Court reopens following the summer vacation.

During the hearing, the bench also asked Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati to submit a detailed report on the logistical preparedness for the implementation of the proposed language policy.

Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the petitioner, argued that according to the CBSE circular, students would be required to study three languages from the very next academic year, adding that even textbooks for the additional language were not currently available, raising concerns over feasibility and implementation.

In a related matter, Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal submitted that the issue involved significant constitutional questions and described it as a "federal issue", arguing that language is a matter of choice and cannot be imposed.

The Supreme Court has now sought responses from all stakeholders before taking up the matter in detail in July.