Petitioner Abuses Chief Justice, Throws Papers, Supreme Court Spares Him

High drama unfolded in the Supreme Court on Friday when a man, appearing as a petitioner-in-person, verbally abused Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, threw papers in the courtroom and was escorted out by security personnel after disrupting proceedings.

The incident took place around 11 am before a partial working-day Bench of Justices KV Viswanathan and Alok Aradhe.

The petitioner, identified as Prabal Pratap, appeared before the Bench and introduced himself as "the sovereign". Addressing the judges as "judicial servants", he said, "Mr Judicial Servant, I order you to order the registration of an FIR against the ASP, Lucknow, for running a syndicate in cybercrime."

A surprised Justice KV Viswanathan asked him in disbelief, "You are ordering me? You are ordering us?"

However, the petitioner then began abusing the Chief Justice of India and threw papers into the air, disrupting the hearing.

Court security personnel intervened immediately and escorted him out of the courtroom. He was then detained in the DSP's office inside the courtroom for some time.

Supreme Court Declines Action

Despite the disruption, the Bench decided not to initiate contempt or any other coercive proceedings against the petitioner.

Pronouncing the order, Justice Viswanathan said, "We do not propose to take any action against him. As far as the merits of the case are concerned, we have perused the records. We find no good grounds to interfere with the impugned order. The Special Leave Petition is dismissed."

The judge later remarked, "He is very disturbed... it's all frustration. We only have sympathies for him."

Case Before The Court

The petitioner had challenged an Allahabad High Court order that dismissed his writ petition against a decision of the Special Chief Judicial Magistrate (Customs), Lucknow.

The magistrate had directed that his application be treated as a private complaint instead of ordering registration of an FIR. The Allahabad High Court held that the petitioner had an effective alternative remedy against the trial court's order and granted him liberty to approach the appropriate forum.

Finding no reason to interfere with the High Court's decision, the Supreme Court dismissed the Special Leave Petition, bringing the matter to a close.