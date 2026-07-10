Not Reporting Child Sex Abuse A Crime, Headmaster To Be Tried: Supreme Court

In a significant verdict on Thursday, the Supreme Court restored criminal proceedings against the headmistress of a school in Assam's Guwahati, holding that a person who receives a direct complaint of sexual assault from a child under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act cannot avoid the legal obligation to report it to police by conducting a private inquiry.

A bench of Justices Manoj Misra and KV Viswanathan said the expression "has knowledge that such an offence has been committed" under Section 19(1) of the POCSO Act includes knowledge gained through credible information received directly from the victim.

The court set aside orders of the trial court and the Gauhati High Court that had discharged the headmistress from prosecution for allegedly failing to report the complaint of an eight-year-old student who accused a senior student of sexual assault.

According to the prosecution, the child informed her elder sister, the school's Head Girl and eventually the headmistress about the alleged assault. Instead of informing the police, as mandated under the POCSO Act, the headmistress allegedly conducted her own "verification", examined the child's private parts, noticed redness and swelling, questioned the accused student and, after concluding that "nothing had happened", did not report the matter to the authorities. She is also accused of asking students not to disclose the incident.

Rejecting the defence, the Supreme Court held that the POCSO Act does not permit private verification before reporting an alleged offence.

Why This Verdict Matters

"The phrase 'has knowledge that such an offence has been committed' is not limited to direct knowledge of the commission of the offence, but would include awareness of its commission based on direct information received from the victim," the bench said.

The court added that where such information is received directly from a child capable of communicating the incident, it would be deemed credible for the purpose of triggering the mandatory reporting obligation.

The bench said allowing individuals to conduct their own inquiry before reporting would defeat the very purpose of the POCSO Act, which seeks prompt reporting to preserve evidence, facilitate investigation and protect children from further harm.

"The defence that an effort was made to ascertain the truth and, in the absence of signs of sexual assault, a report was not made is not acceptable. The Act does not contemplate any such exercise," the court observed.

It further noted that any investigation into whether an offence actually occurred must take place only after the matter has been reported to the authorities.

Conducting an inquiry beforehand could result in the disappearance of crucial evidence and undermine the prosecution, the court said.

The Supreme Court also held that the courts below had erred by effectively conducting a "mini-trial" at the stage of deciding the discharge application instead of examining whether the prosecution's material disclosed a prima facie case.

Restoring proceedings against the headmistress alone, the bench said she had received the complaint directly from the victim and therefore had the statutory duty to report it.

The discharge of the principal, teachers and hostel warden was upheld by the top court as there was no material to show they had direct knowledge of the alleged offence through the victim.

The court also clarified that the victim's sister, friend and the school's Head Girl, all of whom were minors at the time, could not be prosecuted for non-reporting as Section 21(3) of the POCSO Act exempts children from criminal liability under the provision.

Under Section 21 of the POCSO Act, failure to report an offence as required under Section 19 is punishable with imprisonment of up to six months, a fine, or both.

The appeal filed by the victim's mother was partly allowed.