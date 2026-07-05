CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 LIVE: Marksheet Soon, Check Latest Updates Here

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 is expected to be announced anytime soon on the official CBSE websites. Students who appeared for the Session 2 examinations conducted between May 15 and May 21, 2026, will be able to check their results online using their roll number, school number, admit card ID and other required credentials.

Along with the official portals, the digital marksheet will also be available through DigiLocker and the UMANG app. More than six lakh candidates are awaiting the declaration of the results. Once released, students should carefully verify all the details mentioned on their marksheet and contact their school or CBSE authorities in case of any discrepancy.

How to Download CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026?

Visit the official website at cbseresults.nic.in or results.cbse.nic.in.

Click on the CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 link.

Enter your roll number, school number, admit card ID and other required details.

Submit the credentials to view your result.

Download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference.

Students can also access their digital marksheet through DigiLocker and the UMANG app.

CBSE Class 10 Session 2 Marksheet 2026: Details to Verify

Student's name

Roll number

Date of birth

Subject-wise theory marks

Practical marks (where applicable)

Total marks obtained

Overall grade

Pass/Fail status

Report any discrepancy immediately to the school or CBSE authorities for correction.

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: Check Here For Latest Updates