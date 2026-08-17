CBSE Class 10 Re-Evaluation 2026 Link Activated: Check Fees And Steps To Apply

The online link is active for Class 10 Re-evaluation and verification of marks. It is available for both main and secondary board exams on CBSE official website. Candidates should check their scanned answer books before requesting re-evaluation. The marks may increase, decrease or remain unchanged after the process. Students are required to pay a fee while applying for verification or re-evaluation of marks.

The CBSE Class 10 verification of marks fee is Rs 300 and the re-evaluation fee is Rs 100.

How to Apply for CBSE Class 10 Re-Evaluation 2026?

Candidates can get and review the scanned answer book through the candidate login.

Compare the answers with the question paper and marking scheme.

Visit cbse.gov.in/newsite_old/rchk.html.

Click on the apply link.

Enter answerbook application ID, roll number, school number, centre number and captcha code.

Select the exam and subject for verification or re-evaluation.

Select the full question and mention the reason for the request.

Pay the applicable fee and submit the request online.

Check the status and result through the same candidate login account.

If a subject was taken in both the Main and Second Board examinations, students can request verification or re-evaluation for only one answer book.

Direct Link Here

CBSE Class 10 Re-Evaluation 2026: Important Points

Re-evaluation is conducted for the complete question, rather than a part of it. Once an answer book from one examination is selected, another answer book for the same subject will not be accepted.

Students should also remember that the revised marks can increase, decrease or remain unchanged. Even a decrease of one mark will be implemented. The outcome of the verification or re-evaluation process will be final.