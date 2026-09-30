CBSE Explains Why Candidates' Registration Is Important, Addresses Queries On Subject Change

CBSE Board Exam 2027: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) organised a live webinar on the relevance of the List of Candidates (LOC) and students' registration on Tuesday at the CBSE Integrated Office, Dwarka, New Delhi. The board has already issued notifications relating to the submission of the LOC for the Class 10 and 12 board examinations 2027 and correction of demographic details of students.

According to the official notice, the board opened the portal for submitting the LOC on September 24. Schools can submit candidates' details without a late fee until October 21, while submissions with a late fee will be accepted from October 22 to 26. Speaking on the theme "Relevance of Registration & LOC", the board highlighted its focus on making examination-related processes more student-friendly and transparent.

Schools were encouraged to ensure correctness at every stage of registration and LOC submission and provide timely guidance to students and parents, wherever required. They were also encouraged to resolve issues well in advance so that students can remain focused on their studies without being burdened by avoidable procedural difficulties.

During the webinar, the CBSE conducted a live 'question and answer' session, wherein questions received from principals and teachers were answered during the programme by senior CBSE officials.

According to an official press release, the questions broadly related to correction of student particulars, selection and change of subjects, submission and verification of LOC data, registration of students in Classes 9 and 11, fee-related provisions, and more.

The board emphasised on timely and accurate submission of registration and LOC data, particularly the correctness of student particulars and subject combinations, compliance with fee-related provisions, and appropriate implementation of provisions relating to Children with Special Needs (CWSN).

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According to official information, more than 450 school principals and educators from CBSE-affiliated schools participated in the programme in person at the CBSE office. The board has advised all stakeholders to regularly visit the official website, cbse.gov.in, for authentic and updated information relating to board examinations.