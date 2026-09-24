CBSE Exams 2027: Board Opens Portal For Submission Of Candidates' Details, Check Exam Fees

CBSE Board Exams 2027: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today opened the portal for submitting the List of Candidates (LOC) for the Class 10 and 12 board exams 2027. Schools can submit candidates' details without a late fee until October 17, while submissions with a late fee will be accepted from October 22 to 26.

The board stated that only students whose names are submitted through the online LOC submission process will be allowed to appear for the Class 10 and Class 12 Board examinations 2027. According to the board, submitting accurate student data and selecting the correct subjects are of utmost importance.

CBSE Board Exams 2027: Examination Fee

For Indian students, the examination fee is Rs 1,600 per candidate for five subjects.

For students in Nepal, the examination fee is Rs 5,500 per candidate for five subjects.

For students from other countries, the Board has set an examination fee of Rs 11,000 per candidate for five subjects.

CBSE Board Exams 2027: Fee For Additional Subject

Indian students will have to pay an examination fee of Rs 320 per additional subject.

For Nepalese students, the fee is Rs 1,100 per additional subject.

For students from other countries, the fee is Rs 2,200 per additional subject.

CBSE Board Exams 2027: Late Fee For Submission Of List Of Candidates

The late fee for submission of the LOC for the Class 10 and 12 board exams 2027 is Rs 2,200.

A challan can be generated only until October 26, and the fee can be deposited up to the validity of the challan.

Practical Fee For Class 12 Students

The practical fee per subject for Indian students is Rs 160.

The practical fee per subject for Nepalese students is Rs 175.

The practical fee per subject for students from other countries is Rs 375.

CBSE Board Exams 2027: Fee details for Class 10, 12 students

Schedule for payment of fees

Migration Certificate

The CBSE states that it will not issue a hard copy of the migration certificate as a compulsory practice.

As per the requirement, students can apply online for a migration certificate after the results are declared.

However, a soft copy of the migration certificate will be made available immediately after the declaration of the results for Class 12 students, the Board stated.

Fee For Visually Impaired Candidates

Visually impaired candidates of Classes 10 and 12 are exempted from payment of examination fees.

The board stated that only students whose names are submitted through the online LOC submission process will be allowed to appear for the Class 10 and Class 12 Board examinations in the 2026-27 session.

According to the official circular, schools are required to complete the registration process before proceeding with the online submission of the LOC. Schools will use their 'Affiliation Number' as the user ID, which is already available to them.