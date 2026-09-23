CBSE Issues Strict Directions On Student Details Correction, Check Details

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday issued directions to schools to streamline the process of correcting students' demographic details in Board examination records. The Board has asked schools to ensure that students' details are accurate in all school records - admission form, scholar register, and admission withdrawal register - and to strictly follow the instructions issued during registration and submission of the List of Candidates (LOC).

The Board said it makes several efforts to ensure that students' demographic details are correctly recorded before the results are declared. These include verification during Class 9 registration, correction windows after registration and LOC submission, verification of Registration Cards and admit cards, and confirmation from students, parents, and school principals.

According to CBSE, the process is repeated in Classes 11 and 12, providing schools and parents with about 20 opportunities to ensure that the demographic details are correct.

Despite these measures, the Board said it receives a large number of requests for corrections after the results are declared. It also observed that many requests are incomplete, with schools failing to provide supporting records from all previous schools attended by the student.

The Board further stated that some documents submitted with correction requests are not clearly visible or contain multiple cuttings. In several cases, schools do not respond even after the Board asks them to provide additional documents, causing delays in processing the requests.

CBSE directs schools to ensure 100 per cent accuracy

The Board has directed schools to ensure that demographic details in all school records are 100 per cent correct. Schools have also been asked to strictly comply with CBSE instructions issued during registration and LOC submission and obtain confirmation from parents regarding the correctness of the details.

While sending a request for correction to CBSE, schools must submit all certified records from the previous schools attended by the student, wherever applicable.

CBSE said schools must provide complete certified records so that correction requests can be processed in the minimum possible time. "In case, incomplete requests are received, the same will be summarily rejected by the CBSE," the Board said.

Students advised to route correction requests through schools

The CBSE stated that some students send correction requests directly to the Board, issue legal notices or approach courts. It has asked schools to guide students to process such requests through their respective schools instead.

According to the CBSE, such alternative routes can delay decisions on correction requests, as the required school records may not be available with the Board.