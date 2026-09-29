CBSE Exam Schedule 2027 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the CBSE tentative exam schedule for the 2027 board examination anytime soon. The board opened the portal for submitting the List of Candidates (LOC) for the Class 10 and 12 on September 24. Schools can submit candidates' details without a late fee until October 21, while submissions with a late fee will be accepted from October 22 to 26.

The CBSE will announce the exam timeline for Class 10 and 12 students set to appear for the 2027 board exams on its official website, cbse.gov.in. For the last examination cycle, the CBSE issued a tentative exam date sheet on September 24, 2025.

According to previous records, the board will also give an idea of the number of students expected to appear for the 2027 board examination. Last year, announcing the tentative exam schedule for Class 10 and 12 board students, the CBSE stated that in 2026 approximately 45 lakh candidates were expected to appear in 204 subjects across 10th and 12th.

According to CBSE, only students whose names are submitted through the online LOC submission process will be allowed to appear for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations. The board stated that submitting accurate student data and selecting the correct subjects are of utmost importance.

According to the official circular, schools are required to complete the registration process before proceeding with the online submission of the LOC. Schools must use their 'Affiliation Number' as the user ID, which is already available with them.

Stay Tuned For Latest Updates On CBSE Exam Schedule 2027

