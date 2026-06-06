CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exam Result Date: What We Know So Far

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Exam Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10 Second Board Exam results soon. The CBSE has implemented the policy of two board examinations, one main examination and one for improvement, for Class 10 students this year. According to an official notification, the results for the second board exams will be declared in June 2026. The authorities are yet to announce an official date for the result declaration.

The board conducted the Second Board Exam from May 15 to 21, 2026. As per the recommendations of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the board provided an opportunity to Class 10 students to improve their scores in up to three subjects. According to the official document, students who were placed in the 'Compartment' category in the 2025 examination cycle, were also allowed to appear in the Second Board Exam conducted in May 2026.

Students can access their CBSE Class 10 results 2026 from the official websites, cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in. Class 10 results will also be made available on the UMANG application and the DigiLocker platform.

The official document has stated that the Class 10 results will be declared as per the examination bye-laws. Based on this policy, the results for the first exam was announced in April, and the scorecards for the second exam will be released in June.

Students must note that the performance of the main exam is available on the DigiLocker application. Candidates can use the DigiLocker marksheets for Class 11 admissions. According to the official information, the passing documents and merit certificates will be issued after the results of the Second Board Examination.

The board announced the Class 10 main exam result 2026 on April 16. The overall pass percentage stood at 93.70 per cent. Girls outperformed boys, recording a pass percentage of 94.99 per cent, while boys stood at 92.60 per cent.