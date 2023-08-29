CBSE Class 10, 12 Sample Question Papers, Marking Scheme Released, Check Here

Students can get a better understanding of the pattern of the exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has uploaded the sample question papers for the 2024 edition of the Class 10 and 12 annual examinations and marking scheme on the official website of the Board. Students can now download it from the academic website of the board, cbseacademic.nic.in.

The board exams for Class 10 and 12 for next year will begin on February 15, 2024, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The exams will be held for 55 days and are expected to end on April 10.

The announcement was made by CBSE Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj.

Students can get a better understanding of the pattern of the exams by glancing through the sample papers.

CBSE has not released the detailed schedules of final exams.

Here's How to Check Sample Papers:

Visit the website cbseacademic.nic.in. Click the sample question paper tab and then click on SQP 2023-24. Select your class. The list of subject-wise SQPs and marking scheme will be displayed.



Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has asked its schools to consider using Indian languages as optional mediums of instruction to make multilingual education a reality.

Noting that the Ministry of Education and the National Council of Education, Research and Training (NCERT) have taken measures to introduce education in multiple languages under the National Education Policy, 2020, the board asked its schools to use available resources and collaborate with each other to make the best out of the multilingual education.