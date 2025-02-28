CBSE Class 10 Hindi Exam Was Of Moderate Difficulty And Based Entirely On NCERT Syllabus

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted Class 10 Hindi exam today, February 28, 2025. The exam began at 10.30 am and concluded around 1.30 pm across 7,842 centres in India and 26 locations abroad. Around 42 lakh students from 8,000 schools in India and abroad are appearing for the Class 10 and 12 board exams this year.



"The question papers of all three sets were of average standard. They had a balanced mix of knowledge, analysis, and application-based questions, encouraging students to engage in critical thinking and self-reflection," says Ajay, PGT Hindi, Vidyagyan.



"This year, with the removal of multiple-choice questions from the grammar section, students took some time to solve the questions, but this will likely lead to an increase in their scores. Most students were able to complete the paper on time, though some faced difficulties, especially with the grammar section. However, the questions related to literature were simple, while the unseen poetry passage was more challenging," added Mr Ajay.



“The CBSE Class 10 Hindi Board Exam held today was well-organised, student-friendly, and based entirely on the NCERT syllabus," says Shweta Gupta, Hindi Educator (TGT) at JAIN International Residential School (JIRS), Bengaluru. "It followed the CBSE sample paper pattern and gave students a fair chance to show their understanding of the subject. The exam was of moderate difficulty, with a mix of direct and analytical questions. All three sets were prepared at the same level, so there was no major difference in difficulty. About 90% of the syllabus was covered. The multiple-choice questions (MCQs) were simple and easy to attempt."



Ms Shweta further added, "The reading comprehension section had clear passages, and the questions checked understanding without being too difficult. The writing section was slightly challenging for some students, especially those who had not practiced enough, but those who had solved sample papers found it manageable. The grammar section was well-balanced, with questions that tested key grammatical concepts. The literature section was neither too difficult nor too easy and was consistent across all sets. Questions focused on understanding rather than memorization."



Overall, as per experts the CBSE Class 10 Hindi exam was fair and balanced across all sets. It tested both theoretical and practical knowledge while remaining accessible to students.

