No Decision Yet On Compensating Students For 'Error' In Class 10 English Paper: CBSE

The passage section of the paper where students were expected to find synonyms of 'endurance, obstruction and motivation' in paragraphs two, four and five, respectively had its answers in paras three and six. Certain typos also led to confusion among students, an online petition started by a group of students said.
Reports were doing round that the board has decided to compensate students for the "error", however, the board officials clarified that no decision has been taken yet.
"Evaluation is a very secretive process. Though the marking policy is always decided keeping the interests of students in mind, but an expert committee examines whether it is an error in the first place or not and how students' interest can be safeguarded," a senior CBSE official said.
The Class 10 and 12 board examinations began on March 5 and will conclude by April 13.
