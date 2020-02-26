CBSE Board 2020: Check Class 10 English Paper Analysis Here

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) organised the English paper for Class 10 students today.

CBSE Class 10 English paper analysis: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) organised the English paper for class 10 students today and according to students the paper was in expected lines. The exam was held for Class 10 students registered with the Board from India and abroad except in the violence-hit northeast parts of Delhi. Apart from English for class 10 students, the board has also conducted the exam for class 12 Web Application, and Media paper today.

Most of the students, according to reports, said the questions were asked from the NCERT syllabus proposed by the Board.

The English paper exam was started at 10.30 am and concluded at 1.30 pm.

The exam was postponed for 86 exam centres located in North-East Delhi. The decision by the Board came after the Delhi High Court asked the CBSE to decide at the earliest on rescheduling Wednesday's board exam at one of the centres in the north-east Delhi where violence related to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act have claimed 10 lives keeping safety of children in view.

The Board is expected to announce a separate date for students who were set to appear for the English paper soon.

CBSE had started board exams on February 15 with skill-based papers scheduled first. The exam for main electives have only just begun.

This year total 18,89,878 students registered for class 10 exam and 12,06,893 students registered for class 12 exams.

CBSE has made 5376 exam centres for Class 10 and 4983 for Class 12. The number of schools this year for Class 10 is 20398 and 13119 for Class 12 in India. There are 79 exam centres for class 10 and 72 centres in class 12 in foreign schools.

