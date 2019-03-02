CBSE Class 12 English Paper Analysis: 'Easy, But Lengthy,' Say Students

CBSE Class 12 English examination conducted today at 4940 centres for 12,23,291 registered candidates

Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE has held the Class 12 English examinations today at 4940 centres for 12,23,291 registered candidates in the country and abroad. Both English Elective and English Core for the CBSE Class 12 students were held today in three hours duration. Entry in the exam center was allowed from 9 AM to 10 AM and candidates were advised to carry only permissible items at the examination center as given in Admit Card. According to reports, the paper was easy and scoring in nature. Some students who came out of the exam centres also said the paper was lengthy but easy in nature.

A student told Times of India that the paper was straight from NCERT text book.

Next major paper in CBSE Class 12 annual examination is Physics, which has been scheduled for March 5, Tuesday.

CBSE Class 12 English Core paper pattern

The CBSE Class 12 English Core question paper had three sections - Reading, Advanced Writing Skills, and Literature.

Reading section had two passages. Of the two passages, 5 MCQs, 9 very short answer type questions, and 3 short answer type questions from passage one were asked. There were 2 long answer type questions related to passage two.

Advanced Writing Skills section had four questions. Each question had an option to choose from.

The last section had six questions. One question was from one of the poems prescribed in the syllabus.

There were six short answer type questions out of which students had to attempt only four.

The section is rounded off with four long answer type questions. In case of long answer type questions, students had options to choose from.

According to the Board, it has so far conducted examinations in 104 subjects like Tourism, Web applications, Hindustani vocal , Painting, Marketing, Office Procedures and Practices along with English and Information Technology (for CBSE Class 10) held today.

