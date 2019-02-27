CBSE Releases Advisory Against Rumors On Social Media Ahead Of Board Exams

CBSE has warned of lawful action against those who are found spreading rumors on social media

Ahead of the board examination for main subjects, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released an advisory for students to against fake news circulation on social media. CBSE's letter is a preemptive effort to avoid situations the board had faced last year during the board exams when rumors of question paper leak continuously plagued it.

The board examination for class 12 students began on February 15 and for class 10 students began on February 21 with Vocational subjects.

In the notice released by the board, it has also appealed to the general public to help with smooth and fair conduct of the exam.

The board has also addressed fake news about paper leak and said, "It has been noticed in the past that certain unscrupulous elements spread rumors by hosting fake videos/messages on YouTube, Face Book, twitter and other Social Media platforms, obviously with the intention of spreading confusion and panic amongst students, parents, schools and public."

"Through this notice, persons involved in such activities are warned and advised to restrain themselves from such activities. In case, any such information comes to the notice of the CBSE, immediate necessary action as per provisions of law will be taken by the CBSE."

In 2018, CBSE had to weather paper leak rumors. While, the class 12 Economics and class 10 paper leak rumors were found to be true, rest other paper leak claims were found to be hoax and circulated only to create panic among students.

