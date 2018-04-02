Don't Rely On Rumours Of 'Hoax Leaked Papers', Report To CBSE: HRD Ministry

School Education Secretary Anil Swarup IAS in HRD said all efforts are being made to ensure smooth conduct of the exams today.

Education | Updated: April 02, 2018 15:27 IST
Anil Swarup, School Education Secretary HRD asked parents and students to inform CBSE on hoax papers

New Delhi:  The Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry has advised parents and students not to rely on rumours and to inform the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) if they come across any "hoax leaked papers" floated on social media. School Education Secretary Anil Swarup IAS in HRD said all efforts are being made to ensure smooth conduct of the exams today.

"After the arrest of some miscreants and suspension of a CBSE official, all efforts are being made to ensure smooth conduct of CBSE exam today. Students & parents are advised not to rely on rumours. In the past a number of hoax leaked papers have been floated. Inform CBSE helpline," Mr. Swarup tweeted.
 
The CBSE, in last two days, has sent several alerts regarding fake question papers being circulated which including the class 10 Sanskrit, class 12 Political Science and Hindi papers.

However, reports emerged today that, the CBSE exam started late at few centres in the national capital as many of them expressed inability to follow the new system of printing encrypted question papers, e-mailed to them, at the school itself.

The board officials, however, assured that the students would be given extra time to ensure the delay doesn't cause them any loss, reported PTI.

"We received (encrypted) question papers at 10 AM from the bank as CBSE officials gave it late. Papers were distributed at 10.45 AM instead of 10.15 AM," the principal of an East Delhi school told on condition of anonymity.

Another school in west Delhi started the board exam late as they received the paper at 10.30 am from bank, reported PTI.

The HRD ministry had yesterday suspended one CBSE board official and initiated a probe even as the Delhi Police's Crime Branch arrested three persons, including two teachers of a private school, for their alleged involvement in the leak of Class 12 economics paper.
 
The HRD Ministry and CBSE had last week announced that the re-examination of the Class 12 economics paper would be held on April 25, while the Class 10 mathematics re-test, if required, would be conducted only for Delhi-NCR and Haryana in July.

The announcement had come after the board received complaints that the question papers for the two subjects were leaked.

