Don't Rely On Rumours Of 'Hoax Leaked Papers', Report To CBSE: HRD Ministry

"After the arrest of some miscreants and suspension of a CBSE official, all efforts are being made to ensure smooth conduct of CBSE exam today. Students & parents are advised not to rely on rumours. In the past a number of hoax leaked papers have been floated. Inform CBSE helpline," Mr. Swarup tweeted.
The CBSE, in last two days, has sent several alerts regarding fake question papers being circulated which including the class 10 Sanskrit, class 12 Political Science and Hindi papers.
However, reports emerged today that, the CBSE exam started late at few centres in the national capital as many of them expressed inability to follow the new system of printing encrypted question papers, e-mailed to them, at the school itself.
The board officials, however, assured that the students would be given extra time to ensure the delay doesn't cause them any loss, reported PTI.
"We received (encrypted) question papers at 10 AM from the bank as CBSE officials gave it late. Papers were distributed at 10.45 AM instead of 10.15 AM," the principal of an East Delhi school told on condition of anonymity.
Another school in west Delhi started the board exam late as they received the paper at 10.30 am from bank, reported PTI.
The HRD ministry had yesterday suspended one CBSE board official and initiated a probe even as the Delhi Police's Crime Branch arrested three persons, including two teachers of a private school, for their alleged involvement in the leak of Class 12 economics paper.
Consequent to the arrest of 2 teachers from Mother Khajani Convent School, Mungeshpur, Delhi, & a coaching institute Head, Tauquir by Delhi Police, for colluding to leak the Class12 eco. paper & probe done by CBSE, a #CBSE personnel, KS Rana, found lax in supervision. (1/2)- Anil Swarup (@swarup58) April 1, 2018
On the direction of the HRD Minister @PrakashJavdekar to take swift action against culprits, the Board has suspended K S Rana, the official found lax in supervising examination centre (0859) with immediate effect. A formal inquiry has been instituted (2/2)- Anil Swarup (@swarup58) April 1, 2018
The HRD Ministry and CBSE had last week announced that the re-examination of the Class 12 economics paper would be held on April 25, while the Class 10 mathematics re-test, if required, would be conducted only for Delhi-NCR and Haryana in July.
