Don't Rely On Rumours Of 'Hoax Leaked Papers', Report To CBSE: HRD Ministry

After the arrest of some miscreants and suspension of a CBSE official, all efforts are being made to ensure smooth conduct of CBSE exam today. Students & parents are advised not to rely on rumours. In the past a number of hoax leaked papers have been floated. Inform CBSE helpline — Anil Swarup (@swarup58) April 2, 2018

Consequent to the arrest of 2 teachers from Mother Khajani Convent School, Mungeshpur, Delhi, & a coaching institute Head, Tauquir by Delhi Police, for colluding to leak the Class12 eco. paper & probe done by CBSE, a #CBSE personnel, KS Rana, found lax in supervision. (1/2) - Anil Swarup (@swarup58) April 1, 2018

On the direction of the HRD Minister @PrakashJavdekar to take swift action against culprits, the Board has suspended K S Rana, the official found lax in supervising examination centre (0859) with immediate effect. A formal inquiry has been instituted (2/2) - Anil Swarup (@swarup58) April 1, 2018