New System... No Wait: 1st CBSE Exam After Leak Delayed Over Confusion

New Delhi: Hundreds of students in Delhi sat in classrooms waiting for question papers as the first CBSE exams for Classes 10 and 12 since



CBSE officials take sealed exam papers to a school in New Delhi



Hundreds of students in Delhi sat in classrooms waiting for question papers as the first CBSE exams for Classes 10 and 12 since last week's paper leaks were delayed by more than an hour in the confusion over a new "URL-based" delivery system to ensure maximum security. Officials from many schools collected question papers around 11 am -- at least 30 minutes after the exams were to start.The CBSE or Central Board of Secondary Education had earlier said examination centres would receive an encrypted copy of the question paper, which they would need to download and print on their own. The schools were to receive an email link to the question papers, log in using passwords sent for the purpose, and then print over 2,000 sheets of paper until 10:15 am -- 15 minutes before the exam -- under surveillance.Class 10 students have language exams like Sanskrit, Urdu and French and Class 12 students have Hindi today.But for some reason, schools were informed at the last minute that it was back to the old system , in which the CBSE gets the papers printed at a designated printing press and sends them in a sealed package to its centres. The CBSE centres hand over the sealed packages to banks. Schools send officials to collect the papers from the banks.Officials say the new system was tested on Thursday before the board sent instructions to exam centres. To execute its new plan, the board had also asked schools to arrange high-speed internet, with dongles as backup and generators. But officials say many schools said they didn't have the resources or enough staff.Nearly two million students are having to re-sit the finals for two subjects after the papers were leaked last week. The board has announced that Class 12 students will take an Economics re-exam on April 25. The class 10 Mathematics exam, if held at all, will be in July and only in Delhi and Haryana, said the board on Friday.