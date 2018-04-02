New System... No Wait: 1st CBSE Exam After Leak Delayed Over Confusion

The CBSE or Central Board of Secondary Education had earlier said examination centres would receive an encrypted copy of the question paper, which they would need to download and print on their own. The schools were to receive an email link to the question papers, log in using passwords sent for the purpose, and then print over 2,000 sheets of paper until 10:15 am -- 15 minutes before the exam -- under surveillance.
Class 10 students have language exams like Sanskrit, Urdu and French and Class 12 students have Hindi today.
But for some reason, schools were informed at the last minute that it was back to the old system, in which the CBSE gets the papers printed at a designated printing press and sends them in a sealed package to its centres. The CBSE centres hand over the sealed packages to banks. Schools send officials to collect the papers from the banks.
Officials say the new system was tested on Thursday before the board sent instructions to exam centres.
Nearly two million students are having to re-sit the finals for two subjects after the papers were leaked last week. The board has announced that Class 12 students will take an Economics re-exam on April 25. The class 10 Mathematics exam, if held at all, will be in July and only in Delhi and Haryana, said the board on Friday.