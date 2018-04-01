CBSE Official, In Charge Of Centre From Where Paper Was Leaked, Suspended

KS Rana, an official in charge of the exam centre in outer Delhi's Bawana, has been suspended, Union Education Secretary Anil Swarup tweeted this evening.
On the direction of the HRD Minister @PrakashJavdekar to take swift action against culprits, the Board has suspended K S Rana, the official found lax in supervising examination centre (0859) with immediate effect. A formal inquiry has been instituted (2/2)— Anil Swarup (@swarup58) April 1, 2018
The leak, sources said, had been planned a week or two in advance. The men accessed the papers when they were brought to the school for the exam, and opened the seal prematurely.
The government on Friday had said the re-examination for the leaked Class 12 economics paper will be held on April 25. The re-test will be held for Class 10 students in Delhi and Haryana only if it is required, Mr Swarup had said.