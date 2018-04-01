CBSE Official, In Charge Of Centre From Where Paper Was Leaked, Suspended

All India | Updated: April 01, 2018
Three people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the CBSE Class 12 paper leaks

New Delhi:  An official of the central education board CBSE was suspended and three men were arrested today over the leak of Class 12 board exam papers. The arrested men included two teachers of a private school in northwest Delhi, who leaked the paper nearly 2 hours before the exam, the police said. The coaching centre owner, to whom they sent images of the solved paper, has been arrested too. The suspended CBSE official was in charge of the exam centre, the government said today. 

KS Rana, an official in charge of the exam centre in outer Delhi's Bawana, has been suspended, Union Education Secretary Anil Swarup tweeted this evening. 
 
The leak, sources said, had been planned a week or two in advance. The men accessed the papers when they were brought to the school for the exam, and opened the seal prematurely.

The government on Friday had said the re-examination for the leaked Class 12 economics paper will be held on April 25. The re-test will be held for Class 10 students in Delhi and Haryana only if it is required, Mr Swarup had said.
 

