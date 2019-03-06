Board Exam 2019: CBSE Files FIR Against Miscreants Spreading Fake News About Paper Leaks

CBSE has requested Delhi Police in writing to take suitable and strict action against miscreants

After the Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE has located a number of uploads on Youtube, a video sharing and hosting website, falsely claiming to have access to the original question papers of upcoming annual exams, it has filed an FIR in this connection, said a statement from the Board. According to the national board, which is currently conducting annual examinations for Class 10 and Class 12 students across India and abroad, miscreants have uploaded fake question papers of subjects in which examinations are yet to be conducted such as - Accountancy, Chemistry, Geography paper of Class 12 and English, Mathematics, Science papers of Class 10.

The Board, according to a statement, has also requested Delhi Police in writing to take suitable and strict action against miscreants under provisions of IPC and IT Act, 'so that the sanctity of examinations and several security initiatives taken by the Board to conduct fair and smooth examinations are not adversely affected'.

Beginning on February 15, 2019, CBSE has so far conducted examinations in 136 subject.

"In order to conduct examinations in a smooth manner, the Board has also released instructions to all the students and parents to be aware of fake news regarding paper leak, availability of question papers prior to the examinations on various platforms including social media, which is circulated by unscrupulous persons for creating panic and confusion among students," Board's public relation officer Rama Sharma said.

"The Board has located a number of uploads available on You Tube falsely claiming to have access to the original question papers of subjects in which examinations are yet to be conducted such as - Accountancy, Chemistry, Geography Class XII, English, Mathematics and Science of Class X. An FIR has been filed today in this connection," she added.

