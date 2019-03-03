CBSE Board 2019: Revision, Examination Tips For Maths Exam

Board Exam 2019: CBSE will conduct maths exam for class 12th students on March 18

Board Exam 2019:CBSE board exams have begun. Now that the boards have been put into pace, students can not but worry about the upcoming mathematics examination. For class 12th students, mathematics exam is on March 18 and for class 10th students, mathematics exam is on March 7, 2019. Now that there is very little time left for students to revise, we asked for some revision as well as examination tips for students from ex-students which will help students tackle the mathematics question paper.

These tips were shared by Ashish Malik, a CBSE student, who recently completed MS degree in Statistics from Purdue University, USA.

You should know the exam pattern and topic wise distribution by heart before the final exam. Use the first fifteen minutes carefully and effectively by going through the question paper at least twice and marking all the questions which seem difficult and leave them for last. Always answer the questions in numerical order. No one wants to grade an exam which is not in order. Leave the space for the question if you don't know the answer. Understand the worth of each question. Never spend too much time (5-10 minutes) on 1 or 2 mark question. Always have a watch with you and pace yourself accordingly. You should be able to finish at least 20 questions by half time. Don't leave any question un-attempted. Write down anything you know about the question even if it is wrong. There is no negative marking so attempting a question, even if you don't know the answer completely, will not hurt. Tag your supplementary sheets properly. Question papers are set according to the NCERT books. So, leave all fancy supplementary books behind and just concentrate on NCERT. Always recheck your calculations. Try to draw the figures and graphs as clear as possible and write down the question number below it. Try to finish the exam by 2:30 minutes mark and go through your paper again in the last half an hour. Find out your weakest areas and solve all the questions specifically from NCERT for that topic. Always attempt the questions in order. Don't start with 4 mark questions. Try to solve at least 15-20 sample papers before the final exam and solve them during 10:00-1 pm.

