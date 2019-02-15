Board Exam 2019: Maths Phobia And How To tackle It Before Exams

Board Exam 2019: Expert tips for mathematics paper

CBSE class 12 board examinations started today. The boards began with Vocational subjects. The examination for main papers will begin with exam for English on March 2, 2019. The examination for Mathematics, one of the toughest subjects according to students, for class 12 students is scheduled on March 18, 2019. The examination for Mathematics for class 10 students will be conducted on March 7, 2019. Mathematics is one subject which often gives nightmares to students (be it any board like ICSE, ISC, or State boards).

While teachers try their best to explain mathematical concepts in class, some students still find the subject difficult and often in absence of extra attention end up developing a phobia for the subject. The traditional methods of cramming instead of understand and application does more to add to the fear. The fear of Maths often leads to a lack of confidence eventually affecting a student's performance in the exams.

Considering how important mathematics is for board exam students, we spoke to experts on how to identify if a student has math phobia and how to deal with it. Mr.Beas Dev Ralhan, CEO & Co-founder of Next Education India Pvt Ltd spoke at length about Maths Phobia in students and how it can be dealt with.

Recognising Maths Phobia

Most students hesitate to acknowledge their phobia and try to suppress it by ignoring the subject, which further aggravates matters. So, it is extremely important to analyse and accept the phobia. If a student gets anxious or frustrated while learning formulas or working with numbers, chances are that he/she might be suffering from Maths phobia.

The four common symptoms of a phobia of any kind, are panic, depression, passive behaviour and lack of confidence. Sometimes, these problems even create mild or high levels of stress, which eventually lead to serious health issues. Students may also develop a psychological block due to negative experiences of the past which they might have faced while trying to learn or understand the subject.

Parents and teachers must understand that each child has a different capability to learn or grasp subjects. Hence, they should be patient and give time to each child to pick up concepts at their own pace and according to their comprehensive capabilities.

Tips for Maths Exam Preparation

One of the key ideas to learn Maths is to understand the concept instead of just solving the questions given at the end of a chapter. Conceptual understanding helps students in not just solving any question but also in retaining the knowledge thus acquired. Trying to understand the concept behind a topic and its application in day to day life can also help students in combating their Maths phobia.

Here are some expert-backed tips to study mathematics and prepare for the board exams.

Follow your syllabus - Practice as per your syllabus and follow your board's website for the latest updates and information. Match the content of your syllabus with that on the website and look for topics that you might have skipped.

Practice previous years' papers and sample papers - Practicing previous years' papers and sample papers will not only give you an understanding about the most important and frequently asked questions but will also make you aware of your weak areas that need more practice.

Practice time management - While solving sample papers, time yourself as per the examination guidelines. This will give you an idea as to how to utilise time in the best possible way while solving questions.

Always practice a little extra - If you are preparing for your board exams, it is necessary for you to broaden your horizon. Students are always in a hurry to finish their syllabus and thus they do not give time to learn or practise topics which are not included in the syllabus. Having knowledge of various concepts of Maths will not help them in answering miscellaneous questions but will teach them to solve application-based questions.

Understand the concepts - Maths is based on concepts and a logical approach. Hence, it is important to understand the concepts in-depth rather than mugging up the stepwise procedure of solving a question.

Learn Maths with fun - The phobia of Maths imbibe within students because some learners take the subject with fear and anxiety. Only if you try to learn each concept and formula in a detailed manner, will you be able to know the logic behind it and thus overcome the fear of Maths. You'll start enjoying the subject.

