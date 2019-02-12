CBSE Tightens Measures For '100% Error-Free' Exams, Class 12 Papers From February 15

CBSE Class 10 Board exams will begin from February 21

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to start the Board exam 2019 from February 15. The CBSE 12th Class exams will start from February 15 while the 10th exams will begin from February 21. According to an official statement from the CBSE, students will get sufficient time between the exams of important subjects and the dates of competitive tests will not coincide with the Board' exams. The statement had also said the distribution of students will be done properly to avoid rush at exam centres.

Times of India daily reported that Board has adopted several rules to tighten the measures against the malpractices which includes: not more than 24 students will not be allowed in a class room for sitting arrangements and the schools will carry out frisking as conducted for entrance examinations like NEET and JEE Main. The students will not be allowed to carry watches, mobile phones or bags inside the exam halls.

The Board in a webcast to the schools said the invigilators also will not be allowed take mobile phone inside the centre, Times of India reported.

"CBSE is making all efforts to conduct the forthcoming examination successfully. From past few months, the CBSE is working hard for capacity building of stakeholders," Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examinations, CBSE said in a notice to the City Coordinators of classes 10 and 12 exams.

He also said officials from the Centre for Excellence and Regional Offices are holding various Capacity Building Programmes across the country, showing films and explaining rules, regulations and system through presentations on various fields of examination and evaluation as part of preparations for the exams.

"CBSE expects that during the period of examinations, all stakeholders including City Coordinators, Principals, teachers and other functionaries like Head Examiners, Additional Head Examiners and Examiners etc. would be giving the, best to ensure that not only the examination is conducted successfully but the evaluation also goes 100% error free in the year 2019," the notice added.

To strengthen the process and to provide the latest information to all the stakeholders, the Board held a live programme for the stakeholders recently and the programme was conducted in Delhi which was live webcast on CBSE website, Youtube, Twitter, and Facebook.

Read: CBSE Sample Question Papers, Marking Scheme For Classes 10, 12; Check Here

The Board had decided to conduct the exams of subjects offered by small number of students early so that less number of schools is involved.

According to IANS, an official said that moderation is not a matter of policy for the Board and is done only when needed under pressing circumstances.

The official also debunked reports that the Board is conducting exams early this year due to general election, saying it's "completely wrong" and that early exams have nothing to do with the elections.

"We are conducting exams a little early this year at the instruction of the Delhi High Court, which had said that the schools results should coincide with the Delhi University admission. To that effect, the results also this year will be announced early in May," the official said.

CBSE Board Date Sheets: Check Detailed Time Table Here

CBSE Class 12 Time Table

CBSE Class 10 Time Table

Read also:

CBSE Class 10th, 12th Board Exams: Model Answers For Core Subject Papers

Four Practical Steps To Make Sure You Don't Stress Yourselves During Exams

CBSE Board Exam 2019: Tips To Write Clean, Precise Answers

Click here for more Education News