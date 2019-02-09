CBSE Board Exam 2019: Tips To Write Clean, Precise Answers

CBSE Board Exam 2019: tips to write clean and precise answers

CBSE Board Exam 2019: CBSE board exams are due to begin soon. The CBSE class 12 board exams will begin on February 15 with Vocational subjects and conclude on April 4, 2019. CBSE class 10 board examination will begin on February 21 and end on March 29, 2019. The board exams are a stress and anxiety inducing time for students. One of the worries that plague students is that even after preparing adequately for the exam they may miss out on scoring good marks if they do not write the answers properly. How to combat Board Exam Stress?

In order to dissipate this fear in students we spoke to some experts and curated the following tips to write presentable answers in CBSE board exams.

1. Basics: The main ingredient in writing an answer perfectly is knowledge. Students should make sure that they have revised every topic as per the syllabus given in NCERT textbooks.

2. NCERT questions: While preparing for board exams, students refer to several supplementary books and often end up ignoring their NCERT text books. Students should not ignore the questions given in their NCERT textbooks and keep them on their priority list while revising for the exam.

3. Sample Question Paper and Marking Scheme: Students should go through sample papers and marking scheme released by CBSE. Going through the sample question paper and accompanying marking scheme will help students understand what should be the length of an answer based on the marks allotted to it.

4. Word Limit: While writing your answers in exam, make sure that you do not exceed the word limit. The word limit means that it is possible to articulate the answer to that particular question in the allotted words. Exceeding word limit does not mean that you know more, it only shows that you are unable to articulate your knowledge in required number of words.

5. Margin: Making margins on the answer booklet is a god practice and makes your answers look presentable. Not every student can have a beautiful writing but every student can write answers clearly and in a clean manner.

