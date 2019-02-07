CBSE Sample Question Papers, Marking Schemes For Classes 10, 12; Check Here

CBSE Board exam 2019: The Class 12 exams will start from February 15

CBSE sample paper: The Class 10 and Class 12 CBSE Board exams are scheduled to be held in next two months. The Cental Board of Secondary Education or CBSE annual exams for secondary and higher secondary (Classes 10 and 12) will be held from February 15 to April 4. The Board has uploaded the sample question papers and marking scheme for both Class 10 and Class 12 annual exams on the official website of the Board, cbse.nic.in (direct links to the same have been added here in this story). The CBSE 12th Class and 10th Class sample question papers and marking scheme details of each subject can be accessed from the website (also from the links given here).

The CBSE will be conducting all Skill Education (Vocational) subjects in the later half of February along with few other academic subjects which are being opted by small number of students. Major subjects will be held in March.

The CBSE Class 10 exams will begin from February 21 and will be held till March 29 while the Class 12 exams will be held from February 15 to April 4. The results are expected to be released by June.

CBSE Class 10, 12 sample question papers, marking schemes: Check here

CBSE Board exam 2019: The complete list of sample papers and marking schemes are available on the official website.

The marking scheme for both Class 10 and Class 12 subjects are different and it varies from paper to paper.

Click on the links given here:

Class 10 Sample Question Papers

Class 12 Sample Question Papers

Class 10 Marking Scheme

Class 12 Marking Scheme

When you open the link for the CBSE sample papers and marking scheme, the first column will be of subjects followed by Sample Question Papers and Marking Schemes.

All the best for your CBSE Board preparation!

Read more on Board exams:

UP Board Exam 2019: Uttar Pradesh Tightens Surveillance, Minister Conducts Surprise Inspection

Board Exams 2019: Tips To Combat Exam Stress

Board Exam 2019: How To Get Good Marks In Maths Paper

Uttar Pradesh, Bihar Board Exams From This Week; Last Minute Tips For Students

These CBSE Videos Will Help You 'Knowing Children Better'

Click here for more Education News

