Board Exam 2019: How To Get Good Marks In Maths Paper

Board exams have started in several states for the year 2019. The exams for both Class 10 and Class 12 will be continued till April and results will be declared in April and May. For many of you, Maths is the most difficult subject. However, it is also the one subject in which you have a high chance of getting a perfect score. While you are on the last lap of preparing for your board exams, we have some suggestions from Rajshekhar Ratrey, VP, Educational content, Toppr.com on how to prepare for your Maths paper.

Board exam 2019: How to get good marks in Maths

This is what Mr. Ratrey has told NDTV on how to prepare for your Maths paper:



The key to a near perfect score lies in how well can you apply the various formulae.



1. Don't just try to rote-learn the formulae but understand how they were derived.



2. Identify the various rules of using each formula. For example, you cannot apply the Pythagoras equation to triangles that don't have a right angle.



3. Solve various types of problems which use the same formula to understand how the Boards twist questions and tries to trick you.



4. Make a table of all important values - from the value of pi to squares and square roots of popular numbers. This will help you save time during complex calculations.



5. Once you have a clear understanding of all of the formulae and concepts, spend as much time as you can solving mock tests and previous years' question papers.



6. Ensure that you solve every mock test in a time-bound, exam-like setting. This will help you prepare an answer strategy that will be instrumental in the final exam.

