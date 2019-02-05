Uttar Pradesh, Bihar Board Exams From This Week; Last Minute Tips For Students

The season of Board exams is here. Check some last minute tips here.

The annual exam season in India is here. Various School Education Boards are already engaged in the organisation of practicals and model exams, while the theory papers of Intermediate students in Bihar Board will begin from tomorrow. The Class 10 and Class 12 board exams of Uttar Pradesh State Education Board will start a day after.

Now, it's almost the day before the exam and we know your natural instinct is to revise everything again. That is good! But you do not need to stress yourself. Here are a few things which you should do today and sail through the exam tomorrow:

Revision

Well, no brownie points for guessing that. Obviously you need to revise but do not go studying every chapter and topic all over again. Focus on revision of just the important points from every topic. Go through flash cards and objective type questions.

Go for a walk

Go for a walk or cycling and forget about exams and studying for a while. Your brain and body needs some time to rejuvenate. You can also play some game preferably an outdoor sport. Fresh air will provide the necessary rejuvenation to your mind.

Eat a hearty and healthy meal

There's no better way to satiate yourself and take your mind off of the exam stress than food. But it is important that you don't go on gorging on junk food.

Meditate

Even if for 10 minutes, but you should meditate. Meditation will help you calm your nerves. You can also listen to soothing music, if music helps you to calm your nerves. It is important to have a calm demeanor before you appear for the exam.

