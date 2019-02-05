Bihar Board Inter Exams Starts Tomorrow, More Than 13 Lakh Students To Appear

The Bihar Board Intermediate practical exams were conducted from January 15 to 25.

The BSEB or Bihar School Examination Board will hold the Intermediate or Class 12 annual exam from tomorrow. According to reports, elaborate arrangements have been made for the exams which have been scheduled to be held till February 16. 13.15 lakh candidates will be sitting for writing the Intermediate exams this year, which is a record in the history of Bihar Class 12 exams. The Bihar Board Intermediate practical exams were conducted from January 15 to 25.

More than 16 lakh students are set to appear for Matric (Class 10) exam which is starting from February 21. The Class 10 practical exams were held from January 22 to 25.

Indian Express reported that the students are restricted to enter the examination centres with shoes, socks.

The Portal also reported board has prepared ten sets of question papers that will be distributed in every examination hall to prevent cheating and paper leak.

Bihar Board 2019 Intermediate Exam Date Sheet

February 6: Biology, RB Hindi (Vocational Course), Philosophy (Arts), Entrepreneurship (Commerce)

February 7: Language Subjects (Arts), Computer Science (all streams), Multi Media (all streams), Foundation Course (Vocational Course)

February 8: Physics, Yoga/ Physical Education (Arts), History (Arts), English (Vocational Course)

February 9: NRB & MB (Arts), Accountancy (Commerce), Vocational Trade I

February 11: Chemistry, Political Science (Arts), Vocational Trade II

February 12: Agriculture, Music (Arts), Business Studies (Commerce), Geography (Arts)

February 13: Language Subjects (except Arts), Psychology (Arts), Vocational Trade III

February 14: NRB & MB (except Arts), Sociology (Arts), Related Subjects (Vocational Course)

February 15: Mathematics (Science, Arts), Economics (Arts)

February 16: Home Science (Arts), Economics (Commerce)

