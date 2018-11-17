Bihar Board Exams In February; Date Sheet Released

Bihar Board Exam Date 2019 Details

Board exams will begin as early as February 6 in Bihar, for this session. The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the date sheet for matric (class 10) and intermediate (class 12) annual board exams. While class 10 exams will begin on February 21, the class 12 exams will start earlier. the exams will be held in two shifts: 9.30 am to 12.45 pm and 1.45 pm to 5 pm. The date sheet was released on Friday. The Board has also released model question papers for the students on its official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Bihar Board Releases Model Question Paper For Intermediate Students

As per reports, more than 30 lakh students will take the exams this year out of which 17 lakh students have registered for matric exam.

Today (November 17, 2018) is the last day for submission of forms for the board exams.

The practical exams will be held in January.

Bihar Board Exam Date 2019

Class 10/ Matric

Practical exams: January 22-25

February 21: English

February 22: Social Science

February 23: Science

February 25: Mathematics

February 26: Hindi/ Urdu/ Bengali/ Maithili

February 27: Second Optional Language

February 28: Elective Subject

Class 12/ Intermediate

Practical Exams: January 15-25

February 6: Biology, RB Hindi (Vocational Course), Philosophy (Arts), Entrepreneurship (Commerce)

February 7: Language Subjects (Arts), Computer Science (all streams), Multi Media (all streams), Foundation Course (Vocational Course)

February 8: Physics, Yoga/ Physical Education (Arts), History (Arts), English (Vocational Course)

February 9: NRB & MB (Arts), Accountancy (Commerce), Vocational Trade I

February 11: Chemistry, Political Science (Arts), Vocational Trade II

February 12: Agriculture, Music (Arts), Business Studies (Commerce), Geography (Arts)

February 13: Language Subjects (except Arts), Psychology (Arts), Vocational Trade III

February 14: NRB & MB (except Arts), Sociology (Arts), Related Subjects (Vocational Course)

February 15: Mathematics (Science, Arts), Economics (Arts)

February 16: Home Science (Arts), Economics (Commerce)

