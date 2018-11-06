Bihar Board Releases Model Question Paper For Intermediate Students

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released model question papers for some of the subjects for the Intermediate examination which will be held next year. The model question paper is available online on the Bihar Board's official website. Students who will appear for Intermediate or class 12th board exams next year are strongly advised to go through the model question papers to develop a more accurate idea of what the question paper would be like during the board exams.

So far, the board has released model question papers for the following subjects:

Entrepreneurship

Economics

Accountancy

Mathematics

Physics

Biology

Chemistry

Business Studies

BSEB is continuing with the last year's exam pattern where 50% questions in the question paper were objective in nature.

To answer the objective questions, students will be provided with a separate OMR sheet.

Each question paper will have two sections where section A will have objective questions and Section B will have subjective questions.

The objective part was introduced last year in a bid to improve pass percentage of students in the examination. The pass percenatge of students was dismal in the year 2017 with barely 30.11 pass percent in Science stream and 37 pass percent in Arts stream. The scenario was a little better for Commerce stream in which 73.76 per cent students passed.

The pass percentage improved in 2018 after the change in the exam pattern. The overall pass percentage in 2018 was 52.95%. The pass percentage for Science stream was 44.71%, for Commerce stream was 82% and 61.32 % for Arts stream.

Click here for more Education News