Bihar Board 12th Result 2018 Soon @ Biharboard.ac.in: Live Updates

BSEB 12th Class or Inter or Intermediate results will be released on the official website, www.biharboard.ac.in.

Education | | Updated: June 06, 2018 12:25 IST
BSEB Inter Results Soon @ biharboard.ac.in, Indiaresults.com; Live Updates

Bihar Board 12th Result 2018: Bihar Board 12th result will be announced today. After wait of almost three months, about 12 lakh students will finally receive their result for the intermediate exam conducted in the state. The board had conducted the intermediate board exam in February with an aim to release the results earlier than last year. However, several setbacks resulted in result declaration being pushed to June. BSEB 12th Class or Inter or Intermediate results will be released on the official website, www.biharboard.ac.in.

The result will be released today on the board's official website. Check live updates for BSEB Inter result below. 
 

Bihar Board 12th Result 2018: Live Updates

Bihar Board Or BSEB Intermediate Results Soon @ biharboard.ac.in, Indiaresults.com; Live Updates

June 6, 2018,12.05 pm: The resutls will be out anytime soon.
 
June 6, 2018,12.02 pm: The Bihar Board has concluded the verification process of toppers and per reports in Hindustan, the BSEB has so far completed physical verification for almost 100 students who are included in the merit list.

June 6, 2018,12.02 pm: This year, the BSEB has taken extra measures and is being extra careful to avoid the controversies that has plagued Bihar Board results declaration in the past two years.

bihar board 12th result 2018bseb 12th result 2018

