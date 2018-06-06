Bihar Board 12th Result 2018 Soon @ Biharboard.ac.in: Live Updates

The result will be released today on the board's official website. Check live updates for BSEB Inter result below.
Bihar Board 12th Result 2018: Live Updates
Bihar Board Or BSEB Intermediate Results Soon @ biharboard.ac.in, Indiaresults.com; Live Updates
June 6, 2018,12.05 pm: The resutls will be out anytime soon.
Wait for #BiharBoard Intermediate students will be over today. #BSEB will release 12th result today. Good Luck to all the students!- Anisha Singh (@all_the_phools) June 6, 2018
June 6, 2018,12.02 pm: The Bihar Board has concluded the verification process of toppers and per reports in Hindustan, the BSEB has so far completed physical verification for almost 100 students who are included in the merit list.
June 6, 2018,12.02 pm: This year, the BSEB has taken extra measures and is being extra careful to avoid the controversies that has plagued Bihar Board results declaration in the past two years.
