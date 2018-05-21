BSEB Class 10th, 12th Results Soon @ Biharboard.ac.in, Board Releases Grace Marks Rules Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), Patna is likely to release the class 10 and class 12 results soon on the official website

The BSEB Class 10 and Class 12 results will be released on biharboard.ac.in.



According to the board, in order to pass the intermediate Exam, a candidate must obtain 30% of total marks in theory portion of each subject and 40% of total marks in practical of each subject.



To get first division, a Bihar Board Intermediate candidate must get 300 marks while students with or more 225 marks will be considered for second class.



According to BSEB notification, the remaining successful candidate shall be placed in third division.



A candidate with 75% marks in any subject will be taken for distinction.



"A Candidate failing in one subject only by not more than 8% marks or in two subjects by not more than 4% marks in each shall be given the marks he/she is short of and result shall be declared accordingly," the statement from BSEB said.



However, this regulation will not be applicable in case of candidates appearing at the improvement, compartmental or qualifying examination.

"In a subject or group of subjects where separate passing is necessary in part of it, the shortage shall be calculated on the basis of the full marks in the part, Failure in different parts of a subject shall be deemed to be failure in one subject only," it added.

BSEB Class 12 Results: Other Highlights Of Intermediate Grace Marks Rule

- Separate passing in NRB/MB (Alt English, Urdu, Maithili) is essential.



- A candidate who has obtained at least 75% marks in aggregate but has failed in one subject only by not more than 10% marks and cannot be allowed to pass under any other regulation, will be declared to have passed and division shall be determined accordingly.



- The Result of a candidate offering an additional subject shall be determined on the basis of marks obtained by him in all the compulsory and in the three out of the four optional and additional subject taken together in which he has secured higher marks. But Computer Science and Multimedia & Web Technology will not be interchanged.



- If a candidate is short of the minimum aggregate marks prescribed for 1st or 2nd Division by 5 marks or less, he/she shall be given the minimum marks required to make up the deficiency and shall be placed in higher division but the position in that higher division shall be determined on the basis of the original marks secured by him.



- In no case double benefit to regulation shall be allowed.



