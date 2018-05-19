Update On Bihar Board Class 10, 12 Result Bihar board results will be hosted by India Results at indiaresults.com. Result updates will be available at biharboard.ac.in.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Bihar Board BSEB Result 2018 Update New Delhi: Bihar board Class 10 and 12 result date is still uncertain. As of now no exact date has been confirmed by the Board. Going by the speculations which is partly based on last year's trend and partly based on statements given by anonymous Board officials to different media outlets, Bihar Board results are expected on May 20, 2018. Since as early as April last week, students have been waiting anxiously for their board exam results. The exam conducting body, Bihar School Examination Board (



Bihar board results will be hosted by India Results at indiaresults.com. Result updates will be available at biharboard.ac.in.



Board officials have confirmed to NDTV that they are trying to release the results by May 20, it would be safe to say that the tentative result announcement date can be between May 20 to May 25. They also said that the main difficulty faced by the board was in the decoding process, because many students had made mistakes while filling the details in the OMR sheet.



'An official notice will be issued a day before the declaration of the results. The invigilators and the officials are compiling the results and making cross-checks for any kind of errs in putting the marks. All I can say that the results will be announced in May and earlier than last year, while the results of matriculation will be in June,' the Times of India quoted BSEB chairman Anand Kishor saying.



The answer scripts of top 100 merit students will be re-evaluated, reported the Hindustan.



In light of the delay in Bihar Board results and no update on



Click here for more



date is still uncertain. As of now no exact date has been confirmed by the Board. Going by the speculations which is partly based on last year's trend and partly based on statements given by anonymous Board officials to different media outlets, Bihar Board results are expected on May 20, 2018. Since as early as April last week, students have been waiting anxiously for their board exam results. The exam conducting body, Bihar School Examination Board ( BSEB ) has not given any confirmation, so far.Bihar board results will be hosted by India Results at indiaresults.com. Result updates will be available at biharboard.ac.in.Board officials have confirmed to NDTV that they are trying to release the results by May 20, it would be safe to say that the tentative result announcement date can be between May 20 to May 25. They also said that the main difficulty faced by the board was in the decoding process, because many students had made mistakes while filling the details in the OMR sheet.'An official notice will be issued a day before the declaration of the results. The invigilators and the officials are compiling the results and making cross-checks for any kind of errs in putting the marks. All I can say that the results will be announced in May and earlier than last year, while the results of matriculation will be in June,' the Times of India quoted BSEB chairman Anand Kishor saying.The answer scripts of top 100 merit students will be re-evaluated, reported the Hindustan. In light of the delay in Bihar Board results and no update on CBSE board results either, the Patna University has extended the date for online registration to May 31. Meanwhile registration at Delhi University has also begun.Click here for more Education News NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter