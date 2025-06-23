Bihar Polytechnic Entrance Examination 2025 Result Released, Direct Link Here

Bihar DCECE Result 2025: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has released the result for Diploma Certificate Entrance Competitive Examination (DCECE) 2025. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download the result on the official website, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

The DCECE examination was conducted on May 31 and June 1, 2025 for admission to various courses including Polytechnic (PE), Part-Time Polytechnic Engineer (PPE), Paramedical (PM), and Paramedical-Dental (PMD) courses offered by the government and private institutions in Bihar.

Bihar DCECE Result 2025: How To Download Result?

Visit the official website, bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on "DCECE Result 2025".

Enter your login credentials such as roll number and date of birth.

Your scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the scorecard for future reference.

Download the rank card through this direct link here, "Bihar DCECE Rank Card".

Candidates who qualify the entrance examination will move on to the counselling process where they will be asked to submit documents for the admission process to begin.