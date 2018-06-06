Bihar Board Inter Result 2018: BSEB To Announce 12th Result Today At Biharboard.ac.in

Bihar Board Inter result 2018 will be declared today at biharboard.ac.in.

Education | | Updated: June 06, 2018 08:25 IST
New Delhi:  The result of about 12 lakh Bihar Board intermediate student will finally be declared today. The result is being declared almost after 3 months of conducting the exam. This year the board exam for inter students in Bihar was conducted in February. The evaluation process began in March but was plagued by several setbacks. However, the result date is finally here. Speculations are rife about the performance of students in the 12th board exams as last year a mere 35% students had managed to pass in the board examination, not to mention the controversy surrounding the merit and age of the Arts topper Ganesh Kumar.

This year the Bihar board has been very careful about avoiding any such controversy and took measures such as changing the exam pattern and introduction of bar coded answer sheets to avoid any malpractice at the time of evaluation. 

The result will be available on the Bihar board's official website and several other third party result hosting websites. Students should keep their examination hall ticket at hand to be able to access their results as soon as it is declared. 

BSEB also completed the process of physical verification of the students who were included in the merit list to avoid any controversy about the topper's age this year. In 2017, Ganesh Kumar, the Humanities topper, had claimed to be 24 years old but was actually 42 years old and a father of two children. 

