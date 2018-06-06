Bihar Board Inter Result 2018: BSEB To Announce 12th Result Today At Biharboard.ac.in

This year the Bihar board has been very careful about avoiding any such controversy and took measures such as changing the exam pattern and introduction of bar coded answer sheets to avoid any malpractice at the time of evaluation.
The result will be available on the Bihar board's official website and several other third party result hosting websites. Students should keep their examination hall ticket at hand to be able to access their results as soon as it is declared.
CommentsBSEB also completed the process of physical verification of the students who were included in the merit list to avoid any controversy about the topper's age this year. In 2017, Ganesh Kumar, the Humanities topper, had claimed to be 24 years old but was actually 42 years old and a father of two children.
Click here for more Education News