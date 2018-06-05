More Than 11 Lakh Students Await Bihar Board Inter Exam Result

The result will be available on the official website of the Bihar Board and students can check their results by following the steps given below:
Step one: Go to official Bihar Board website: www.biharboard.ac.in.
Step two: Click on the results tab.
Step three: Enter the required details.
Step four: Submit and view your result.
Bihar board has finished the physical verification process of the students who have made it to the merit list. The board is being very careful this year to avoid controversies of previous year when the board got embroiled in cheating scandals.
Another question which looms over Bihar Board Intermediate results this year is the pass percentage. Last year. the board had registered very poor performance with only 35.24 per cent students managing to pass in the exam.
After the poor performance and the cheating scandals which seemed to plague the board for two consecutive years, the board had changed the exam pattern. In the board exams this year, 50% questions were objective in nature and 50% were subjective.
CommentsThe Bihar School Examination Board recently, also, released the grace marks rules to be applied this year.
