Bihar Board To Declare 12th Result Soon, Physical Verification Of Toppers Over

The students who were called for verification had to appear before an expert in the particular subject and stream. Every student interacted with the expert for a duration of 20 to 25 minutes. Now the board is in the process of preparing the list of top 10 students in each stream.
This year, Bihar Board has taken extra measures and is being extra careful to avoid the controversies that has plagued board results declaration in the past two years.
In 2016, the Arts topper Ruby Rai was unable to answer some very simple questions and it was later found upon investigation that her papers were written by experts. A similar situation happened in 2017, when Ganesh Kumar, the Arts topper, could not answer simple questions from Music, which happened to be one of his subjects.
The result will be announced for all the streams and will also be hosted at third party result websites such as India Results, Exam Results etc.
The result is barely in time for Delhi University Undergraduate admission. The DU undergraduate admission registration will conclude on June 7, 2018. Students from the state have already missed out on Patna University admission, registration for which concluded on May 31, 2018.
