Bihar Board Intermediate Result 2018 Soon @ Biharboard.ac.in; Check Details Here

The time for the BSEB Inter result declaration is uncertain, the results will be declared at anytime on June 7, 2018.
The BSEB will be releasing the results of all the streams - Science, Commerce and Arts -- on June 7.
Bihar Board announced the Intermediate results on May 30 last year.
According to the BSEB officials, the students who have appeared for their Matric or Class 10 examination in March may expect their annual exam results on June 20, 2018.
Bihar Board intermediate results 2018: How to check
The candidates who are waiting for the BSEB Inter results may follow these steps to check their results:
Step One : Log on to the official website of BSEB, biharboard.ac.in
Step Two : Click on the Intermediate results link given on the homepage
Step Three : You will be directed to a third party website, hosted by Indiaresults.com, there, click on your streams, which are given like this:
Intermediate Examination (ARTS) Result 2018
Intermediate Examination (Commerce Stream) Result 2018
Intermediate Examination (Science Stream) Result 2018
Step Four : Enter your Bihar Board Intermediate examination registration details there
Step Five : Submit the details
Step Six : On next page, check your BSEB Intermediate results.
The candidates who have appeared for the Bihar Board exams may log on directly to indiaresults.com and access their results directly from the third party website. On indiaresults portal, to access your results, follow the steps from two given above.
Almost 12 lakh students appeared for the Bihar Board Intermediate exam and more than 17 lakh students appeared for the matric exam.
Last year, the performance of students in intermediate exam was very poor with only 30.11 pass percent in Science stream and 37 pass percent in Arts stream. The scenario was a little better for Commerce stream in which 73.76 per cent students passed.
Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE had declared the Class 12 results on May 26.
Prior to the release of the Bihar Board intermediate results, the BSEB has released the grace marks details for passing the exam. In order to pass the intermediate Exam, according to the board, a student must obtain 30% of total marks in theory portion of each subject and 40% of total marks in practical of each subject.
To get first division, a Bihar Board Intermediate candidate must get 300 marks while students with or more 225 marks will be considered for second class.
According to BSEB notification, the remaining successful candidate shall be placed in third division.
A candidate with 75% marks in any subject will be taken for distinction.
