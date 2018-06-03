Bihar Board Intermediate Result 2018 Soon @ Biharboard.ac.in; Check Details Here

The Bihar Board 12th results will be released on the official website, www.biharboard.ac.in.

Education | | Updated: June 03, 2018 18:11 IST
The Bihar Board inter results will be released on the official website, www.biharboard.ac.in.

BSEB Inter Results 2018: BSEB or Bihar Board will release the intermediate result 2018 this week. According to the Bihar Secondary Education Board (BSEB) officials, the BSEB Intermediate results or Bihar Board Class 12 results will released on June 20. The Bihar Board 12th results will be released on the official website, www.biharboard.ac.in. Students who appeared for the Bihar Board inter exam which was conducted in February have been waiting for the exam result for last two months and the speculations of the results release have been rife since April, however, the board had not provided any specific date for the result declaration. 

The time for the BSEB Inter result declaration is uncertain, the results will be declared at anytime on June 7, 2018.

The BSEB will be releasing the results of all the streams - Science, Commerce and Arts -- on June 7.

Bihar Board announced the Intermediate results on May 30 last year.

According to the BSEB officials, the students who have appeared for their Matric or Class 10 examination in March may expect their annual exam results on June 20, 2018. 
 

Bihar Board intermediate results 2018: How to check

Bihar Board Intermediate Result Soon @ Biharboard.ac.in, Indiaresults.com

The candidates who are waiting for the BSEB Inter results may follow these steps to check their results:

Step One : Log on to the official website of BSEB, biharboard.ac.in

Step Two : Click on the Intermediate results link given on the homepage

Step Three : You will be directed to a third party website, hosted by Indiaresults.com, there, click on your streams, which are given like this: 

Intermediate Examination (ARTS) Result 2018

Intermediate Examination (Commerce Stream) Result 2018

Intermediate Examination (Science Stream) Result 2018

Step Four : Enter your Bihar Board Intermediate examination registration details there

Step Five : Submit the details

Step Six : On next page, check your BSEB Intermediate results.

The candidates who have appeared for the Bihar Board exams may log on directly to indiaresults.com and access their results directly from the third party website. On indiaresults portal, to access your results, follow the steps from two given above.

Almost 12 lakh students appeared for the Bihar Board Intermediate exam and more than 17 lakh students appeared for the matric exam.

Last year, the performance of students in intermediate exam was very poor with only 30.11 pass percent in Science stream and 37 pass percent in Arts stream. The scenario was a little better for Commerce stream in which 73.76 per cent students passed. 

Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE had declared the Class 12 results on May 26.

Prior to the release of the Bihar Board intermediate results, the BSEB has released the grace marks details for passing the exam. In order to pass the intermediate Exam, according to the board, a student must obtain 30% of total marks in theory portion of each subject and 40% of total marks in practical of each subject. 

To get first division, a Bihar Board Intermediate candidate must get 300 marks while students with or more 225 marks will be considered for second class. 

According to BSEB notification, the remaining successful candidate shall be placed in third division.

A candidate with 75% marks in any subject will be taken for distinction. 

All the best for your Bihar Board results !

