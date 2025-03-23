Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 To Be Out On This Date, Check Steps To Download scorecards

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 Latest Updates: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is set to announce the Bihar Board Class 12 results 2025 soon. Students can check their results on the official websites - results.biharboardonline.com and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Last year, the Bihar Board released the Class 12 results on March 23. Based on this trend, students are expecting the results to be announced soon. However, BSEB has not yet confirmed the exact date and time. Usually, the board issues an official notification a day before announcing the results.

According to reports, the verification process for Bihar Board Inter toppers has already begun. The answer sheets of potential toppers have been called for review. The board has completed most of the answer sheet evaluation and is now finalising the results.

The Bihar Board Class 12 exams were conducted from February 1 to February 15, 2025, with a total of 12,92,313 students appearing for the exams. This includes 6,41,847 female students and 6,50,466 male students. Students who have been eagerly waiting for their results can expect the announcement soon.

Earlier BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore announced that the Class 12 exam results for 2025 would be declared in the last week of March.

The results for Science, Arts, and Commerce streams will be announced simultaneously. Once declared, students can access their results by entering their roll number and date of birth on the official website.

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2025: Check Steps To Download

Visit biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Click on the 'Inter Result 2025' link on the homepage.

Enter your roll number and date of birth in the required fields.

Submit the details to view the result.

Download and print a copy for future reference.

How To Check Bihar Board Exam Results On NDTV's Results page?

NDTV has launched a special page to help all the students who wrote the Bihar board exams this year.

Here are the steps to check the results:

A tab will specify the results for Class 10 and Class 12

You will have to enter your roll number in the space provided along with other details

Once the correct details are entered, the Class 10 result will be displayed on the screen after clicking on submit

Bihar Board Topper List 2025

Along with the results, BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor will release the list of top-performing students across all streams.

Bihar Board 12th Result 2025: Bihar Board Passing Criteria

Students must score at least 33% in each theory subject and 40% in practicals to pass. Those who score less than 33% in more than two subjects will not pass.

