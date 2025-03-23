BSEB Class 10, 12 Result 2025 Dates Announced, Check Details

Bihar Board Result 2025 Date: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has officially announced the result dates for the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. According to the schedule, the Class 12 results will be declared on March 27, while the Class 10 results will be released on April 5. Students can access their results on the official websites - biharboardonline.com and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The BSEB Class 10 and 12 scorecards will include essential details such as the student's name, roll number, parent's name, school name, board name, subjects appeared for, marks obtained, total marks, and qualifying status.

How To Check Bihar Board Results?





To download their results, students must enter their roll number and roll code, as mentioned on their admit cards.

Exam Schedule For Bihar Board Class 10 and 12

The Class 12 board exams were conducted from February 1 to February 15 in two shifts- 9.30am to 12.45pm and 2pm to 5.15pm. The Class 10 board exams took place from February 17 to February 25.

Bihar Board Results 2025: Steps To Check

Visit the official website, results.biharboardonline.com.

Click on the link for "Bihar Intermediate Exam Result 2025" or "Bihar Matric Exam Result 2025" as required.

Enter your roll code and roll number as per the admit card.

Verify the details and click on the "Submit" button.

The Bihar Board Class 10 or 12 results will be displayed on the screen.

Download the provisional mark sheet for reference.

Take a printout for future use.

Students are advised to keep checking the official websites for any updates regarding the results.