Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2025 To Be Declared On March 25, Check Timing

BSEB Inter Results 2025: The result will be available on the official websites - interresult2025.com, interbiharboard.com.

Read Time: 1 min
Education Result

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce the results of the Intermediate annual examination 2025 on March 25 at 1.15pm. The results will be declared by Education Minister Sunil Kumar, according to an official statement by BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor. The result will be available on the official websites - interresult2025.com, interbiharboard.com 

The results for Science, Arts, and Commerce streams will be announced simultaneously. Once declared, students can access their results by entering their roll number and date of birth on the official websites.

The Bihar Board Class 12 exams were conducted from February 1 to February 15, 2025, with a total of 12,92,313 students appearing for the exams. This includes 6,41,847 female students and 6,50,466 male students. 

